Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh Interior Minister reports on state of emergency maintenance measures

    16 March 2020, 18:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev who reported on measures taken in order to maintain the state of emergency in the country, the President’s press service reports.

    As the latter noted, the personnel of the country’s internal affairs bodies is mobilized in order to ensure public order in interests of safety of the people of Kazakhstan.

    The President highlighted importance of maintaining public order in public places with respect to the rights of the people. The Minister was tasked to further continue digitalization and upgrading information system at internal affairs agencies.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named