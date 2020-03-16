Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Interior Minister reports on state of emergency maintenance measures

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2020, 18:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev who reported on measures taken in order to maintain the state of emergency in the country, the President’s press service reports.

As the latter noted, the personnel of the country’s internal affairs bodies is mobilized in order to ensure public order in interests of safety of the people of Kazakhstan.

The President highlighted importance of maintaining public order in public places with respect to the rights of the people. The Minister was tasked to further continue digitalization and upgrading information system at internal affairs agencies.


