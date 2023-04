Kazakh Interior Minister named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Akhmetzhanov as the Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

Born in 1964 is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2016-2021 acted as the Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

In 2021-2022 headed the Kazakh Anticorruption Agency.

On February 25, 2022, was appointed as the Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.