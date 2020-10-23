Go to the main site
    Kazakh Information Ministry works to better legislative framework for access to information

    23 October 2020, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The work by the Information and Social Development Ministry is ongoing to improve the legislative framework for the access to information, Aida Balayeva, Information Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, the Majilis (lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) is considering the amends to determine the authorized body on issues related to access to information.

    She said that once the amends are passed and take effect, the Ministry will coordinate and monitor the process (of improving the legislative framework for the access to information). She added that each government body will have to have a department or spokesperson responsible for access to information.

    During the online briefing, Ms Balayeva said that an annual report addressed to the President on issues of access to information will enable to reveal problematic issues, flows as well as upsides of government bodies, thus contributing to their effectiveness and transparency.

    She noted that the Ministry of Information will work to ensure the connection between government bodies and the media is systematic and continuing.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
