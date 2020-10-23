Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Information Ministry works to better legislative framework for access to information

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 October 2020, 14:50
Kazakh Information Ministry works to better legislative framework for access to information

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The work by the Information and Social Development Ministry is ongoing to improve the legislative framework for the access to information, Aida Balayeva, Information Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, the Majilis (lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) is considering the amends to determine the authorized body on issues related to access to information.

She said that once the amends are passed and take effect, the Ministry will coordinate and monitor the process (of improving the legislative framework for the access to information). She added that each government body will have to have a department or spokesperson responsible for access to information.

During the online briefing, Ms Balayeva said that an annual report addressed to the President on issues of access to information will enable to reveal problematic issues, flows as well as upsides of government bodies, thus contributing to their effectiveness and transparency.

She noted that the Ministry of Information will work to ensure the connection between government bodies and the media is systematic and continuing.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year