Kazakh Information Minister pays working visit to Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – As part of the outreach so as to clarify the new amends to the law on the issues of information and public councils’ activities as well as the bill on public control Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva paid a working visit to Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As part of the visit the minister met with the regional authorities, heads of the offices of internal affairs, youth policy issues, religious affairs as well as heads of media outlets, voluntary and non-government organizations including public organizations working in the social entrepreneurship field.

At the meeting with the public reps of Atyrau region, Aida Balayeva noted that the new laws would be conductive to greater transparency and openness of the work of State bodies and quasi-State organizations.

According to her, the legislative changes will help realize the Hearing State concept.

Balayeva said that the bill on public control would be the next significant measure towards involving civil society institutions in the State’s decision-making process. The structural law will systemize and increase effectiveness of public control, she said. In her words, the legal framework laying down the concept of petition and regulating the procedure for its submission and consideration is under development.



