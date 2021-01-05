Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Information Minister pays working visit to Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 January 2021, 20:45
Kazakh Information Minister pays working visit to Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – As part of the outreach so as to clarify the new amends to the law on the issues of information and public councils’ activities as well as the bill on public control Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva paid a working visit to Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As part of the visit the minister met with the regional authorities, heads of the offices of internal affairs, youth policy issues, religious affairs as well as heads of media outlets, voluntary and non-government organizations including public organizations working in the social entrepreneurship field.

photo

photo

At the meeting with the public reps of Atyrau region, Aida Balayeva noted that the new laws would be conductive to greater transparency and openness of the work of State bodies and quasi-State organizations.

According to her, the legislative changes will help realize the Hearing State concept.

Balayeva said that the bill on public control would be the next significant measure towards involving civil society institutions in the State’s decision-making process. The structural law will systemize and increase effectiveness of public control, she said. In her words, the legal framework laying down the concept of petition and regulating the procedure for its submission and consideration is under development.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden