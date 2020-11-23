Go to the main site
    Kazakh Information Minister opens 9th Civic Forum

    23 November 2020, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva has opened the 9th Civic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her opening remarks, the Minister said that the Forum led by the Civic Alliance of Kazakhstan and with support from the Ministry has proved to be an authoritative, participatory and fruitful platform for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between pubic authorities and NGOs.

    She expressed her confidence that the dialogue between authorities, expert community, business circles, and civil society will further facilitate the promotion of equitable cooperation and confidence-building and well-being.

    According to her, one of the most pertinent issues is a search for common solutions to the present and other challenges to sustainable social development at a time of global changes.

    Recall, as part of the 9th Civic Forum 12 sectorial online meetings between heads of ministries and reps of NGOs are to take place from November 23 to 26.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

