Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Information Minister opens 9th Civic Forum

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 November 2020, 11:11
Kazakh Information Minister opens 9th Civic Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva has opened the 9th Civic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her opening remarks, the Minister said that the Forum led by the Civic Alliance of Kazakhstan and with support from the Ministry has proved to be an authoritative, participatory and fruitful platform for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between pubic authorities and NGOs.

She expressed her confidence that the dialogue between authorities, expert community, business circles, and civil society will further facilitate the promotion of equitable cooperation and confidence-building and well-being.

According to her, one of the most pertinent issues is a search for common solutions to the present and other challenges to sustainable social development at a time of global changes.

Recall, as part of the 9th Civic Forum 12 sectorial online meetings between heads of ministries and reps of NGOs are to take place from November 23 to 26.


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year