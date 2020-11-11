Kazakh Information Minister on domestic media outlets’ work during pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva talked about the work of media amid the pandemic at the Astana Media Week 2020 event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her opening speech, the Kazakh information minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has its impact on the information sphere, resulting in the reduced number of advertisers and lower production as well as forcing closures.

According to her, competition for readers and viewers’ attention has intensified, thus facilitating the creation of quality and compelling content, active work on social networks.

In her words, the domestic media outlets demonstrate high expertise and readiness for competition.

Notably, Astana Media Week 2020 kicked off in the Kazakh capital.



