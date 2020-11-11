Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Information Minister on domestic media outlets’ work during pandemic

    11 November 2020, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva talked about the work of media amid the pandemic at the Astana Media Week 2020 event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her opening speech, the Kazakh information minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has its impact on the information sphere, resulting in the reduced number of advertisers and lower production as well as forcing closures.

    According to her, competition for readers and viewers’ attention has intensified, thus facilitating the creation of quality and compelling content, active work on social networks.

    In her words, the domestic media outlets demonstrate high expertise and readiness for competition.

    Notably, Astana Media Week 2020 kicked off in the Kazakh capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy