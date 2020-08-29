Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Information Minister met with Tatar President in Kazan

    29 August 2020, 14:16

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has held a meeting with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov as part of her work visit to Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh minister was invited to take part in the celebrations on 100 years since the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, for which she expressed her gratitude. In her speech, Balayeva noted the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.


    The minister also met with State Advisor of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiyev and is to meet with the leadership of the Republican Press and Mass Communications Agency Tatarmedia, visit some historical and cultural facilities in Kazan as well as take part in the events on the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy