Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Information Minister, heads of private mass media meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 May 2020, 19:00
Kazakh Information Minister, heads of private mass media meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with heads of some private Kazakhstani mass media, the Ministry’s Telegram channel reads.

Heads of Dombyra, Tourism.KZ and Turkway TV Channels stressed the need of state support to thematic private channels. They told about problems of development and distribution of printed issues in Kazakh.

In her turn the Minister noted that private, small mass media play special role in the society. She added that the Ministry is ready to render them assistance.


Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport