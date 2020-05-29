Kazakh Information Minister, heads of private mass media meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with heads of some private Kazakhstani mass media, the Ministry’s Telegram channel reads.

Heads of Dombyra, Tourism.KZ and Turkway TV Channels stressed the need of state support to thematic private channels. They told about problems of development and distribution of printed issues in Kazakh.

In her turn the Minister noted that private, small mass media play special role in the society. She added that the Ministry is ready to render them assistance.