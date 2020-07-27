Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Kazakh Information Minister chairs meeting on environmental education

    27 July 2020, 16:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A roundtable on environmental education chaired by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, is taking place online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the roundtable, the minister said that barbarous treatment of nature such as littering in Burabay resort, the damage caused by tourists and collectors of mud and salt on Lake Kobeituz, picking lotuses on Pervomaiskiye Ponds near Almaty city, and more, has been observed in recent days across the country.

    The minister called on those participating in the meeting to come up with recommendations on environmental education, including raising environmental awareness among the youth so that they can pass down it to the future generations.

    She also urged the environmental experts to put forward necessary proposals.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region