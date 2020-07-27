Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Information Minister chairs meeting on environmental education

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 16:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A roundtable on environmental education chaired by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, is taking place online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the roundtable, the minister said that barbarous treatment of nature such as littering in Burabay resort, the damage caused by tourists and collectors of mud and salt on Lake Kobeituz, picking lotuses on Pervomaiskiye Ponds near Almaty city, and more, has been observed in recent days across the country.

The minister called on those participating in the meeting to come up with recommendations on environmental education, including raising environmental awareness among the youth so that they can pass down it to the future generations.

She also urged the environmental experts to put forward necessary proposals.


