Kazakh Information Minister Aida Balayeva paid working visit to Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - During the working visit, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva had fruitful meetings with the Head of the Main Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Fakhrettin Altun, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Kasapoglu, and the Chairman of the Department of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbash. In the course of these meetings, topical issues of developing cooperation in the areas under the Ministry's supervision were discussed in detail, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for enhancing partnership in practical areas, including the training of specialists in the fields of information, religion, and the exchange of experience and best practices in the development of volunteer activities.

During the meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey Kasapoglu, an agreement was reached on the need to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey. It is planned that the cooperation will include the exchange of experience in volunteer activities. Aida Balayeva recalled that at the informal Turkic Council on March 31, 2021, the heads of our states spoke about the need for consolidation and cooperation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stressed that this year Kazakhstan will host the IV Youth Festival of the Turkic Council, which will become a platform for enhancing communication between the youth leaders of the two countries.

At a meeting with the Chairman of the Department of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Ali Erbash, Minister Balayeva expressed interest in further development and strengthening of cooperation in the training of Kazakh theologians at universities in Turkey, directed by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

Separate points of the visit were meetings with the heads of the leaders of the Turkish television market. So, meetings were held with the head of the state TV and radio company «TRT» Ibrahim Eren, the management of the Turkish news agency «Anadolu» and the director of the TV series set in Istanbul, Yahya Taip Aideniz. The Ministry is ready to increase the volume and quality of cooperation with Turkish TV producers on the creation of joint content, including for the promotion of common Turkic culture and history.

By the way, an agreement was reached to launch negotiations between RTRK « Qazaqstan «and the state TV and radio company of Turkey «TRT» in the creation of a joint television project«Korkyt Ata». In addition, it was announced that in the near future, simultaneously in Kazakhstan and Turkey, the premiere of the TV series about the life of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, produced by the TRT TV company, will take place.

As part of the exchange of experience of television specialists, Aida Balayeva invited leading Turkish professionals to train and train their Kazakh colleagues. She noted that this work can be organized in an offline format after the stabilization of the epidemiological situation during the pandemic. The Minister invited representatives of the media industry and creative groups of Turkey to participate in the projects of the TV channel «Turkistan», which began broadcasting this year.

Minister Aida Balayeva thanked the Head of the General Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Fahrettin Altun, for the official invitation. She noted that Kazakhstan and Turkey are bound by friendly relations, to which special attention is paid by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed her intention to develop further partnership in the supervised areas of the department headed by her.