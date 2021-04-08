Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry proposes to hold environmental campaign with youth of UN countries

    8 April 2021, 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 7-8, 2021, the X Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) entitled «Sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development» was held in an online format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva in her video message called on the participants to support the initiative of Kazakhstan to proclaim the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization, announced by the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev at the UN General Assembly.

    The head of the IOR also proposed to implement a new joint project in 2021 in the field of environmental education.

    «An important basis for the sustainable development of the country is the environmental education of society, the environmental culture of the individual. The Ministry proposed to hold a joint environmental campaign «Clean Planet« in 2021 with the involvement of the youth of the UN countries,» said Balayeva.

    At the same time, the Minister noted that Kazakhstan supports the initiative of the Uzbek side to create a Group of Friends on Youth Issues at the UN platform and promote the draft UN International Convention on the Rights of Youth.

    The ECOSOC Youth Forum serves as a global platform for open dialogue between Member States and young leaders from around the world on issues affecting the lives of young people.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN Environment Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region