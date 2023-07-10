Kazakh Industry Minister takes part in EAEU Council session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev is taking part in the 13th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM-2023 underway in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Kazinform has learned from the ministry’s press service.

Minister Karabayev participated in the session of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council as well as a panel session «Industrial Cooperation between Russia-Kazakhstan» as part of the exhibition.

At the session he greeted his colleagues on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf and stressed the role of the Industrial Policy Council in the EAEU's policy.