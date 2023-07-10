Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Industry Minister takes part in EAEU Council session

    10 July 2023, 16:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev is taking part in the 13th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM-2023 underway in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Kazinform has learned from the ministry’s press service.

    Minister Karabayev participated in the session of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council as well as a panel session «Industrial Cooperation between Russia-Kazakhstan» as part of the exhibition.

    At the session he greeted his colleagues on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf and stressed the role of the Industrial Policy Council in the EAEU's policy.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste