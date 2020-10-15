Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Industry Minister meets with Korean Ambassador

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2020, 15:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting has taken place today between Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov and Korean Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ku Hong-sok, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting discussed the prospects of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, industry, transport, investment, agriculture and healthcare.

photo

Last year saw the trade turnover between the countries hit $6.5bn, which is, according to the sides, the outcome of the joint economic program «Fresh Wind» which focuses on 58 areas of cooperation.

Korea is among top 10 far-abroad countries with which Kazakhstan has high numbers of joint enterprises as 20 investment projects involving Korean capital including Lotte, Hyundai, Dongil Construction, Highvill, have already been commissioned, and 30 other projects are at the implementation stage or being worked out.

photo

A total of over 500 enterprises with Korean participation operate in Kazakhstan, including Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan which makes 7 Hyundai car models. The Korean-Turkish consortium takes part in the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD).

The sides also touched upon the issues of holding of the upcoming 9th session of the Kazakh-Korean Intergovernmental Commission.

photo

photo

photo


