Kazakh Industry Minister meets with Italian Ambassador, reps of SDF Group

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 10:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov held talks with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Kazakhstan H.E. Pasquale D’Avino and representatives of Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF Group) in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

At the onset of the meeting, H.E. Ambassador D’Avino talked about the growing interest of Italian entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan and the possibility of entering the markets of the EAEU countries in the future.

The sides went on to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s AgromashHolding JSC and Italy-based group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment.

Minister Atamkulov filled the Italian side in on the plans to upgrade the farming machinery fleet. He also noted that the ministry is ready to facilitate cooperation between SDF Group and AgromashHolding.

It bears to remind that Italy is one of the leaders in terms of investment into Kazakhstan's economy. According to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Italian investment into Kazakhstan’s economy totaled $6.7 billion in 2005-2019. The two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Italy has reached $7.6 billion in 2020, 24.1% less than in 2019 ($10 billion).

