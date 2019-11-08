Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Indian relations discussed in Mumbai

8 November 2019, 11:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Yerlan Alimbayev, paid a working visit to the largest trade, financial and business center of the country - Mumbai, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The Diplomat met with Governor of Maharashtra Mr. Koshyari. An open exchange of views took place regarding the history of the development of Kazakh-Indian relations, as well as the deepening of bilateral trade-investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Besides, Yerlan Alimbayev held talks with the leadership of the leading Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eximbank, the Mumbai Sea Port, the Mahindra Group of Companies, as well as with representatives of business circles and potential investors.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and India  
