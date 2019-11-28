Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
‘Kazakh Houses’ to be opened abroad

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 November 2019, 13:28
‘Kazakh Houses’ to be opened abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora are to unveil the Kazakh Houses abroad, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev said at the international roundtable «Otandastar» on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Minister Abayev admitted that fellow nationals residing abroad feel the need to develop cultural and humanitarian ties with their historical motherland. «That is why we together with the Otandastar Fund suggested opening the Kazakh Cultural and Business Center ‘Kazakh House’ in many foreign countries,» he said.

He also revealed that the number of documents required for the fellow nationals who wish to move to Kazakhstan will be significantly reduced.

