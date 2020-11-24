Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Hong Kong anti-corruption agencies hold online talks

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2020, 21:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the help of the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong, Chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev held online talks with Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong Simon Peh, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency.

Mr. Shpekbayev informed his colleagues from Hong Kong of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, paying utmost attention to the measures of political modernization, new anti-corruption laws and initiatives in that sphere highlighted in the recent state-of-the-nation address.

Simon Peh, in his turn, praised Kazakhstan’s remarkable achievements in counteracting corruption and reshaping the domestic civil service and the role of the Anti-Corruption Agency in that respect.

The sides discussed the best practice of Hong Kong colleagues which allowed to drastically change the situation with corruption. It was noted that the Commission pays special attention to the professionalism of its personnel and offers rigorous training to rookies.

Corruption-related crimes  
