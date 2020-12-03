Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh heavyweight readies for 2nd professional fight

    3 December 2020, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavyweight and captain of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Kamshybek Kunkabayev (1-0, 1 KO) is set to hold his second professional fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to BoxRec.com, the boxer will partake in the Boxing Evening organized by MTK Kazakhstan in Almaty on December 18.

    In the ring, Kunkabayev is expected to clash with Sergei Radchenko (7-6, 2 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

    Recall that Kunkabayev KOed another Kazakhstani heavyweight Issa Akberbayev (20-2, 15 KOs) in the second round of the fight on August 23 in Almaty city.

    It bears to remind that Kunkabayev scooped gold in Men's 91kg weight category at the recent Kazakhstan Boxing Championships in Shymkent city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events