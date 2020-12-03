Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh heavyweight readies for 2nd professional fight

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 December 2020, 15:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavyweight and captain of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Kamshybek Kunkabayev (1-0, 1 KO) is set to hold his second professional fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to BoxRec.com, the boxer will partake in the Boxing Evening organized by MTK Kazakhstan in Almaty on December 18.

In the ring, Kunkabayev is expected to clash with Sergei Radchenko (7-6, 2 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

Recall that Kunkabayev KOed another Kazakhstani heavyweight Issa Akberbayev (20-2, 15 KOs) in the second round of the fight on August 23 in Almaty city.

It bears to remind that Kunkabayev scooped gold in Men's 91kg weight category at the recent Kazakhstan Boxing Championships in Shymkent city.


