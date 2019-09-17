Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >

    Kazakh heavyweight Kossobutskiy KOs Machimana

    17 September 2019, 09:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unbeaten Kazakh heavyweight boxer Zhan Kossobutskiy (10-0, 9 КО) has held a fight within the contest in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhan Kossobutskiy ( 104 kg) fought against a 40-year-old Osborne Machimana (146 kg) of South Africa (23-12-2, 17 КО). Kossobutskiy knocked out his rival in the first round earning premature victory.

    Osborne Machimana had 13th loss in his career. Machimana was once a very serviceable fighter and he sent former world champion Corrie Sanders into retirement in 2008.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events