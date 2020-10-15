Go to the main site
    Kazakh Healthcare Minister visits Almaty medical facilities

    15 October 2020, 21:48

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi as part of his working trip visited the Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Centre in Almaty, the Ministry’s press service informs.

    The Minister visited the clinical and diagnostics laboratory, X-ray surgery unit, interventional cardiology, liver transplant units.

    The Centre is the country’s flagship centre. It boasts the best medical practices. It takes the lead the countrywide.

    Besides, the Minister got familiarized with the work of the Kazakh Oncology and Radiology Scientific Research Institute. It annually treats 8,500 patients, performs 1,500 surgeries a year.

    Besides, he surveyed the new mobile PCR laboratories in Almaty.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty
