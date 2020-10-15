Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh Healthcare Minister visits Almaty medical facilities

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2020, 21:48
Kazakh Healthcare Minister visits Almaty medical facilities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi as part of his working trip visited the Syzganov National Scientific Surgery Centre in Almaty, the Ministry’s press service informs.

The Minister visited the clinical and diagnostics laboratory, X-ray surgery unit, interventional cardiology, liver transplant units.

The Centre is the country’s flagship centre. It boasts the best medical practices. It takes the lead the countrywide.

Besides, the Minister got familiarized with the work of the Kazakh Oncology and Radiology Scientific Research Institute. It annually treats 8,500 patients, performs 1,500 surgeries a year.

Besides, he surveyed the new mobile PCR laboratories in Almaty.


Almaty  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires