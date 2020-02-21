Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Healthcare Minister, China’s Ambassador meet

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 February 2020, 20:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov met with Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The parties discussed the current coronavirus situation and efforts made to curb the spread of the virus.

The diplomat highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s measures to prevent the virus. In his turn, the Kazakh Minister expressed support to the people of China.

«We highly appreciate the courage of the people of China in the battle against the virus. We wish all doctors, the people of friendly China patience and sooner recovery of the country’s epidemiological situation,» Birtanov said.

The sides agreed to further joint efficient cooperation in the fight against the virus and its spread in Kazakhstan.


