Kazakh Healthcare Minister attends ministerial session of WHO Regional Office for Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov took part in the ministerial session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe on COVID-19 situation, the Ministry’s press service reports.

Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the online briefing and discussions chaired by WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

The Kazakh Minister reported on treatment of coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan. He said that Kazakhstan developed clinical diagnostics and treatment protocol. The protocol features treatment scheme, rational combinations of drugs used.

The sides also shared COVID-19 therapeutic approaches, medical data of effective mode therapy of critically ill patients, etc.