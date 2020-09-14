Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh health ministry takes part in 70th session of WHO Regional Office for Europe

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2020, 13:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 70th session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe is set to kick off today online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The 2-day session that will be participated by health ministers and high-level representatives from 53 WHO member states of Europe as well as representatives of partner organizations and civil society is to focus on health issues. These issues include the COVID-19 fight in the region and its experience and the new European health program for 2020-25.

photo


During the first day of the session, it is expected that Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess of Denmark will deliver her speech, while the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee for Europe of the 27th convocation is to address with the report. Adoption of the draft resolution is also scheduled.

It is also informed that WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom is to provide updates on the picture at the global level as well as the experience in fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The session is said to be broadcast in English and Russia on the channels of the Regional Committee for Europe - #RC70Europe. The session is available live at the link.


Coronavirus   WHO   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19  
