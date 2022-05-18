Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Health Ministry purchases pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19 worth over KZT13bn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2022, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan purchased 16 names of pharmaceuticals to treat the coronavirus infection for 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 worth KZT36.8bn were purchased in 2020, and t the tune of KZT33bn in 2021. 16 names of pharmaceuticals to treat the coronavirus infection worth KZT13.7bn were purchased for 2022,» the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry informed.

Since early 2022 pharmecautidala to the tune of KZT6.02bn have been shipped to the medical facilities as part of hospital care.

«The Ministry conducts monitoring of the presence of a two-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in medical facilities. To avoid the outbreak and spread to COVID-19 in Kazakhstan the MInistry developed a set of measures to provide the medical facilities with pharmaceuticals against COVID-19,» the press service said.

Pharmaceuticals have been stockpiled in medical facilities as well as warehouses of the Single Distributor for quick shipment given the epidemiological situation.

Earlier it was reported that the Stealth Omicron strain was detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.


