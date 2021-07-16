Go to the main site
    Kazakh Health Ministry looking into possibility of vaccinating children

    16 July 2021, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed Pfizer vaccine is likely to be delivered to the country later this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the press briefing on Friday, Ms Yesmagambetova reminded that the Kazakh side and Pfizer company had had reached an agreement on the delivery of the latter’s vaccine to Kazakhstan. The negotiations have been ongoing since March 2021. She added that the vaccine may be delivered to Kazakhstan in Q4 2021.

    Ms Yesmagambetova also noted that Pfizer vaccine is used to vaccinate children starting from 12 years old.

    «That is why currently we are looking into the possibility of vaccinating children aged 12-18. In Kazakhstan it is almost 2 million children. It is quite a big number. Unfortunately, more and more COVID-19 cases are registered among children. We have to protect not only adults, but children as well. However, it bears to remind that parental permission is required to vaccinate a child,» she said.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

