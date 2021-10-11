Go to the main site
    Kazakh Health Minister Tsoi on COVID-19 situation in country

    11 October 2021, 11:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stabilized in the country with up to 2,000 cases reported on a daily basis, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tsoi, the R number has dropped 1.2fold from 1.11 to 0.96 compared that in August.

    He went on to say that there has also been decrease in the number of hospital admissions due to the stable COVID-19 situation.

    «The infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 36% and ICU bed occupancy – 33%. In general, the country has seen decline in the infectious diseases bed occupancy from 56 to 36% and ICU bed occupancy from 45 to 33% since August 1. 22 thousand beds are on standby,» he said.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

