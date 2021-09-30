Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Health Minister Tsoi, new British Ambassador Kathy Leach hold talks

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 19:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi has held a meeting with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Great Britain to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh health minister pointed out that holding of an annual meeting of Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission allows covering a wide range of key issues of cooperation, including health cooperation.

Mr. Tsoi briefed the UK ambassador on the measures taken in Kazakhstan to provide economic sustainability and prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and make sure the country’s health system is prepared for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases.

He informed that the Ashyq app enabling to see the epidemiological status of citizens, the COVID-19 vaccine e-passport integrated with the Egov mobile app were created to control and contain the spread of COVID-19.

He also said that the country’s e-passport has so far been recognized in six countries. Work on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine passports with more countries is ongoing. To that end, the Kazakh minister pointing to the importance of the issue of lifting restrictions for cross-border movement of vaccinated Kazakh and UK nations proposed to discuss the mutual recognition of vaccine passports.

The minister proposed to activate partnership by constant exchanges of information on the current epidemiological situation as well as measures taken to stabilize it taking into account the instable COVID-19 situation in the world.

Mr. Tsoi took interest in Great Britain’s adherence to the Group of friendly countries on the promotion of the Astana Declaration on primary health care and participation in the implementation of joint measures aiming at improving the quality of primary health care. He also expressed readiness to continue cooperating on the implementation of the agreements reached.


