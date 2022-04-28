Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakh Health Minister says, COVID-19 pandemic ‘far from over’

    28 April 2022, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare is closely watching the epidemiological situation in China as it grapples with COVID-19 resurgence, Minister Azhar Giniyat said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    When asked whether COVID-19 could show signs of resurgence in Kazakhstan, Minister Giniyat said everything depends on the occurrence of new mutations and strains of the coronavirus infection.

    She also added that the Health Ministry is monitoring a major rise in COVID-19 cases in China caused by the Omicron and stealth Omicron strains where thousands of new infections are reported daily.

    The ministry, in her words, is closely monitoring all PCR tests in Kazakhstan as well. If the new COVID-19 variant occurs, it may spur a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, she noted.

    Minister Giniyat pointed out that the ministry cannot 100% confirm whether the new strain of the coronavirus infection is dangerous. But one thing is for sure, she added, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister Giniyat announced Kazakhstan has no plans to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines as it has enough doses to meet the domestic demand.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran