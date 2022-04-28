Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Health Minister says, COVID-19 pandemic ‘far from over’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2022, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare is closely watching the epidemiological situation in China as it grapples with COVID-19 resurgence, Minister Azhar Giniyat said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether COVID-19 could show signs of resurgence in Kazakhstan, Minister Giniyat said everything depends on the occurrence of new mutations and strains of the coronavirus infection.

She also added that the Health Ministry is monitoring a major rise in COVID-19 cases in China caused by the Omicron and stealth Omicron strains where thousands of new infections are reported daily.

The ministry, in her words, is closely monitoring all PCR tests in Kazakhstan as well. If the new COVID-19 variant occurs, it may spur a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, she noted.

Minister Giniyat pointed out that the ministry cannot 100% confirm whether the new strain of the coronavirus infection is dangerous. But one thing is for sure, she added, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister Giniyat announced Kazakhstan has no plans to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines as it has enough doses to meet the domestic demand.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
