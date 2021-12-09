Kazakh health minister reports on COVID-19 vaccination coverage rates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported on the COVID-19 vaccination coverage figures in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is ongoing. The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to over 8.8mln people which is 77.5% of the eligible adult population. The second component has been given to over 8.2mln people or 72.5% of the eligible adult population,» said Tsoi.

The minister went on to say that 47.2% of the population of Kazakhstan has been covered with the first COVID-19 vaccine component and 43.3% with the second component.

Earlier at the session Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that 128,174 teenagers and 31,747 pregnant and nursing women had been administered the first shot of Comirnaty vaccine. The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 5,592 people.



