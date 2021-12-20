Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh Health Minister relieved of his post

    20 December 2021, 09:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akroda press service.

    Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.

    He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.

    For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul