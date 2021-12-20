Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh Health Minister relieved of his post

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 09:21
Kazakh Health Minister relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akroda press service.

Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.

He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.

For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.


Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy