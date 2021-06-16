Kazakh health minister on vaccination drive in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi talked about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Kazakhstan are carried out according to the schedule, with 6.2 million vaccine doses have so far delivered to the regions.

According to the Kazakh health minister, as of today, 2,587,884 people or 26% of the eligible population have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Both doses have been administered to 1,480,309 in the country.

In the minister’s words, there are over 1 million doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine component and over 1 million doses of the second vaccine component in the country.

Tsoi said that COVID-19 vaccine supplies are done in time and stages.

According to the minister, over 3,500 publications, 17 thousand articles to raise awareness of the public on the vaccines have been published.

He said that a mere 0.03% of those vaccinated have contracted COVID-19, which the minister attributes to the high efficacy of the vaccines.

Notably, the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on February 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan and is conducted on a voluntary basis.



