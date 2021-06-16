Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh health minister on vaccination drive in country

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 13:23
Kazakh health minister on vaccination drive in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi talked about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Kazakhstan are carried out according to the schedule, with 6.2 million vaccine doses have so far delivered to the regions.

According to the Kazakh health minister, as of today, 2,587,884 people or 26% of the eligible population have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Both doses have been administered to 1,480,309 in the country.

In the minister’s words, there are over 1 million doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine component and over 1 million doses of the second vaccine component in the country.

Tsoi said that COVID-19 vaccine supplies are done in time and stages.

According to the minister, over 3,500 publications, 17 thousand articles to raise awareness of the public on the vaccines have been published.

He said that a mere 0.03% of those vaccinated have contracted COVID-19, which the minister attributes to the high efficacy of the vaccines.

Notably, the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive began on February 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan and is conducted on a voluntary basis.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy