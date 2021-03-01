Go to the main site
    Kazakh Health Minister on COVID-19 vaccination campaign in country

    1 March 2021, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has talked about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan at an expanded meeting of the Health Ministry’s Board today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Tsoi said that during the first stage of the vaccination campaign Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines made in Russia had been procured. Sputnik V vaccines production was established at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant in a short time. Deliveries of the domestic manufacturers’ products have been underway according to the approved schedule since February 24, 2021.

    The home-grown vaccine QazCovid-in developed by the Scientific Research Center for Biological Safety Problems is expected to be in use in April.

    According to the Kazakh health minister, the presence of local vaccine developers and production sites could reduce risks related to vaccine supply and improve the epidemiological situation in the country.

    In his words, over 6 million people are expected to be inoculated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan throughout 2021.

    The minister added that the IT technologies, including the e-gov mobile service Vaccination, sms-notifications, personal accounts as well as the vaccination passport in the Digital documents service are in wide application for immunization.

    The standard operating procedures governing the administration of vaccines, cold chain compliance when transported, and vaccines storage are in place.

    The Kazakh health minister called for enhanced public awareness-raising work on immunization in all the regions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

