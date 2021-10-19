Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh health minister on countries with growing cases of COVID-19

    19 October 2021, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi talked about the COVID-19 situation in the world at today’s Kazakh government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In total, the global COVID-19 case count stands at over 240 million, with nearly 300 thousand reported daily. The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 4.9mln,» said Tsoi.

    The minister said that according to the WHO European region, over the past couple of weeks out of the 54 countries 33 had reported increase in COVID-19 cases.

    According to him, over the past 14 days, Poland has seen a 122% rise in COVID-19 cases, Georgia – 98%, Ukraine – 69%, Hungary – over 50%, Armenia – over 40%, Russia – 30%, Moldova – over 20% as well as Turkey, Austria, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus – from two to 10%.

    The data indicate that 21 WHO European region countries have reported decline in COVID-19 cases, including Israel – 61%, Spain – 43%, Switzerland – 39%, Montenegro – 24%, Italy – 22%, France – 16%, and Azerbaijan – 7%.

    Earlier Tsoi spoke of the changes in the quarantine as the COVID-19 situation is improving in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan WHO Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events