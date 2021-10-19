Kazakh health minister on countries with growing cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi talked about the COVID-19 situation in the world at today’s Kazakh government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In total, the global COVID-19 case count stands at over 240 million, with nearly 300 thousand reported daily. The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 4.9mln,» said Tsoi.

The minister said that according to the WHO European region, over the past couple of weeks out of the 54 countries 33 had reported increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to him, over the past 14 days, Poland has seen a 122% rise in COVID-19 cases, Georgia – 98%, Ukraine – 69%, Hungary – over 50%, Armenia – over 40%, Russia – 30%, Moldova – over 20% as well as Turkey, Austria, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus – from two to 10%.

The data indicate that 21 WHO European region countries have reported decline in COVID-19 cases, including Israel – 61%, Spain – 43%, Switzerland – 39%, Montenegro – 24%, Italy – 22%, France – 16%, and Azerbaijan – 7%.

Earlier Tsoi spoke of the changes in the quarantine as the COVID-19 situation is improving in Kazakhstan.