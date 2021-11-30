Kazakh Health Minister meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Geneva, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Minister Tsoi expressed gratitude to the WTO for its support and confidence placed in Kazakhstan as the Chair of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

Alexei Tsoi went on to note that Kazakhstan has developed two anti-COVID-19 vaccines, namely QazCovid-in (QazVac) and QazCoVac-P. The first one has an 18-month temporary registration in the territory of Kazakhstan and happens to be the only anti-COVID vaccine developed in the Muslim country and having the Halal certification issued by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Health Minister reminded that the second homegrown vaccine QazCoVac-P (COVID-19 subunit vaccine) has been added to the list of WHO candidate vaccines developed against Sars-CoV this June. Minister Tsoi kindly asked Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to speed up the registration process of Kazakhstani vaccines.

During the meeting in Geneva, the sides also discussed the ways to counteract the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus infection – Omicron – detected in 10 countries of the world, as well as the problems of primary healthcare which will be of paramount importance in the post-pandemic period.