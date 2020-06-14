Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh Health Minister admitted to hospital for coronavirus

    14 June 2020, 13:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has contracted coronavirus infection, Birtanov announced via his Facebook account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His latest coronavirus test was positive. The Minister was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital of Nur-Sultan city.

    According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased in Kazakhstan.

    In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,496 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,056. 73 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events