Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh Health Minister admitted to hospital for coronavirus

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 June 2020, 13:57
Kazakh Health Minister admitted to hospital for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has contracted coronavirus infection, Birtanov announced via his Facebook account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His latest coronavirus test was positive. The Minister was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital of Nur-Sultan city.

According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased in Kazakhstan.

In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,496 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,056. 73 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy