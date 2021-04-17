Go to the main site
    Kazakh Health Minister addresses ECOSOC special high-level meeting

    17 April 2021, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) convened a special high-level meeting on «A Vaccine for All,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Addressing the meeting was Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, who joined the discussions on inequality in the vaccine distribution.

    In his speech, the minister pointed that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects all countries, with developing countries and landlocked countries being hit harder.

    Commending the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the WHO in their work with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to carry out the COVAX initiative, the Kazakh health minister noted that unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines deepens the gap between rich and poor countries.

    Tsoi called on major economies, international financial facilities, and other interested sides to take considerable steps towards ensuring equal access to the vaccines by most vulnerable countries.

    He urged the COVAX suppliers to review the issue of raising the share of doses for countries in special situations, which could also be achieved through active financing by the major economies to ensure continuous and predictable functioning of the fund.

    In addition, the minister stressed the WHO member countries’ call to temporarily renounce the obligations under TRIPS to ensure a proper COVID-19 response, including timely access to cheap medical products such as vaccines and pharmaceuticals, enhancement of research, development, production, and supply of medical products.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

