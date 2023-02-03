Go to the main site
    Kazakh Head of State visits newly constructed clinic in Sarykemer village in Zhambyl region

    3 February 2023, 20:27

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, got familiarized with the newly constructed clinic in the village of Sarykemer, Baizak district, Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was informed the newly constructed medical facility have 125 thousand people registed in care.

    The rural clinic outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment annually offers preventive, emergency and planned medical care by over 260 doctors, lower and middle-level medical staff.

    While inspecting the functional diagnostic department, the Head of State was presented with the operation of the latest computer tomography, digital X-ray, and digital mammography devices.

    Tokayev was also briefed about the development of the sphere of health in Zhambyl region. 30 medical facilities with a total investment of KZT5.2 billion are set to be constructed in the region in 2023-24.

    Last year, the salary of health workers rose by 20-30%. The same rise is expected this year.

    In 2023, 309 primary health care facilities are slated for construction as well as 12 central district hospitals for capital repair and reconstruction in the country as part of the Rural Health Modernization program carried out upon the Head of State's instruction. In addtion, 575 units of modern medical equipment are set to be provided to health facilities within the program. As a result of the realization of the said measures up to 2.4 million rural people are to be covered with specialized health care in 2023.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

