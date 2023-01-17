Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks in expanded format, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kazakh leader Tokayev’s official visit to the UAE is the first in 2023. The visit is of great significance for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, according to the President of Kazakhstan.

«The Emirates is our leading and reliable strategic partner in the Islamic and Arab world. Your country has been supporting Kazakhstan since the first days of independence. The UAE has contributed hugely to the development and improvement of our capital,» said the Kazakh Head of State at an expanded meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last year, Kazakhstan and the UAE marked 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, the two countries have enhanced cooperation in different areas, established a substantial and open political dialogue.

«The countries have achieved a lot in different spheres, however, it’s time to give a new impetus to the cooperation,» said the Kazakh leader.

For his part, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that since the diplomatic relations were established in 1992 the two countries have achieved a high level of cooperation. He expressed his commitment to expand political dialogue and economic ties with Kazakhstan.

«I believe that our countries have a huge potential in energy, space, technological, and trade cooperation. During your visit, important documents in the renewable energy sector were signed. I have high hopes for full implementation of the agreed projects. Our countries have similar plans on reduction of carbon emissions in the atmosphere. The UAE aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and Kazakhstan by 2060,» said the UAE President.

The expanded meeting focused on the priority areas of trade and economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. The sides discussed the perspective areas such as renewable energy, food security, agriculture, mining, transport and logistics, construction and development, as well as cooperation between financial centers.

More priority areas for further expansion of the bilateral cooperation were outlined in the Joint Statement adopted by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As part of the Kazakh leader’s official visit, nine documents were signed.



